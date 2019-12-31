Mobile City Council delayed the vote on whether or not to cut police and fire services to a 3 mile area in unincorporated Mobile County.
"I was concerned with the amount of money that the citizens, the taxpayers in the city of Mobile are spending providing police and fire protection to county residents," said Councilman Joel Daves
There was a lengthy discussion of the issue at Tuesday's Mobile City Council meeting. Some thinking this could be avoided by annexation, but since that's off the table, Daves proposed the ordinance.
"With my understanding of the numbers, I don't think this arrangement can continue the way it is now," he said.
Daves added he only sees 4 options at this point.
- To annex the area into Mobile (which was voted down in November)
- To keep things how they are (Daves says this is the worst option)
- A phased withdrawal of police and fire services
- An arrangement between the city and county where the city gets reimbursed for the provision of these services.
County Commissioners Jerry Carl and Connie Hudson spoke at the Mobile City Council meeting today. Both the council and county expressed the desire to work together on sorting the details.
"This 2 year timeline, which sounds like a long time but its not when you talk about starting fire districts, areas may decide they want to incorporate, we're trying to add manpower to the sheriff's department. We're looking at fire stations. This doesn't have to happen quickly," said Commissioner Hudson.
According to Councilman Daves, it costs $26 million a year to provide the services to the 3 mile area in West Mobile. Daves said he got those numbers from the state.
Hudson said the number given to the county by the Department of Public Examiners is 12.2 million dollars.
"I think it depends on the methodology used to calculate that figure," said Hudson.
Meantime, the fate of police protection for a lot of people in unincorporated West Mobile is up in the air.
"It's a huge issue. The way I see it is the fundamental purpose of the government is the safety of the public. You can't just withdraw your services," Public Safety Director James Barber said.
"Now is not only losing fire protection that's on the table for us but we're now faced with losing police protection from a very fine police department. This definitely raises the bar higher for us to have...we just want the opportunity to vote," the Chair of the West Mobile Annexation Committee stated.
The committee formed will be led by Councilwoman Bess Rich. THe first meeting is planned for January 14th and county commissioners are invited.
If the council approves the ordinance, the areas would have until January 1, 2022 to form their fire and police districts. Daves is open to moving that date back, but said a deadline is imperative.
