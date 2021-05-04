IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of violating bond and eluding law enforcement authorities for a week has been apprehended and faces new and more serious criminal charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Capt. Paul Burch, commander of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, said the Special Operations Unit tracked down James Carl Caballero to a home in the 6000 block of Forest Glenn Court. He said Caballero barricaded himself in the attic for about a half hour but then surrendered.

“We’ve been looking for him since last week and went to several locations he was known to frequent,” he said.

The search began a week ago after prosecutors accused Caballero, 27, of violating the conditions of his bond by having contact with the victim in the case the triggered the initial arrest on April 1. Now, the defendant faces three new Class A felonies – first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree domestic violence. He also faces a charge of interfering with a domestic violence emergency call and a charge of distributing private images.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that Caballero stands accused of deceiving the victim into meeting with him by posing as someone else in a text message. He then raped the woman at knifepoint in a hotel room, according to the allegations.

The distributing private images charge falls under a so-called revenge porn law passed in 2017 that makes it a crime to distribute images of naked people without their consent. State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) sponsored that law.

But Caballero stands accused of far more egregious behavior. Blackwood said the defendant filmed the assault and then sent the video to someone.

Blackwood said prosecutors will ask a judge to deny bail to Caballero.

“We’ve argued in the past, and the law supports it, that if you commit a new crime while you’re on bond, you’ve waived your constitutional right to a bond,” he said.

Prior to the escalating dispute with his estranged wife that began a couple months ago, Caballero had just one minor arrest on his record. Blackwood said it does not appear to be a case of the criminal justice system failing to deal aggressively enough with a defendant with a long record graduating to serious offenses.

“If he just started doing this, he got off to a pretty fast start,” he said.

At times, as law enforcement authorities were searching for Caballero, he them with comments on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Burch said that as he did during the April 1 standoff, Caballero did not surrender right away once investigators located him.

“Very similar to the last time, minus the children,” he said. “I’m sure most people saw that he was, I guess, toying with us on Facebook last week. You know, and all along, you know, we just said, ‘If you want to profess your innocence, turn yourself in.”

Burch said it is not every day that someone on the run contacts law enforcement.

“It’s rare. I mean, it has happened once or twice in the past, but it’s been a while,” he said. “It was unusual. I don’t know what his motive really was behind that.”

Burch said the Special Operations Unit typically threatens to send in dogs when suspects are barricaded in tight spaces.

“We put dogs in the attic all the time,” he said.