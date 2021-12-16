MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The admitted mastermind of an armored truck heist now faces charges alleging that he had a weapon in jail.

Jonah Tomoni Bessard pleaded not guilty Wednesday to possession of prison contraband, a federal offense that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Bessard was being held in the Clarke County Jail in Grove Hill in June when authorities found him with an “object that is designed to be used as a weapon, commonly known as a shank.” That was between his guilty plea to a bank theft charge in April and his sentencing in September for the Brink’s truck robbery.

In that case, Bessard was a driver for Brink’s when he staged the bogus robbery at Doug’s Quick Mart on Higgins Road on Jan. 5.

The theft netted Bessard more than $500,000, according to court records.

This is not the first time a high-profile federal prisoner at the Clarke County Jail has been accused of breaching security at the facility. Darrin Jamark Southall, who pleaded guilty last month to running a large-scale drug distribution network along the Gulf Coast, pleaded guilty in September to escaping from the jail in Grove Hill.

Southall is scheduled to be sentenced for that offence in February. After his recapture, the U.S. Marshals Service transferred him to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.