MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Prosecutors on Thursday introduced evidence that the defendant in a mass shooting at a high school football game has 16 school disciplinary incidents and has gotten in trouble in jail as recently as December.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright offered the evidence to buttress her contention that Deangelo Parnell should not be treated as a “youthful offender.”

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson said he would issue a ruling later.

Parnell, 19, stands charged with nine counts of attempted murder of the shots he fired at a football game between LeFLore and Williamson high schools at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in August 2019. He was 17 at the time.

Under Alabama law, “youthful offender” status is available – at the judge’s discretion – for defendants who were younger than 21 at the time of the offense. If granted, the court records are sealed and punishment is capped at three years in prison.

Defense attorney Chase Dearman noted that Parnell has no prior criminal record.

“The case is the primary example of youthful offender,” he told the judge. “I do not believe this happened but for the age of the defendant.”

Dearman reminded Patterson of testimony last month from the mother of one of the victims, who supported a youthful offender designation even though her son was shot in the neck.

“I think what she said in the crux of what our argument is. … She said he deserved a second chance,” Dearman said. “In this case, I believe that, too.”

But Wright said the school and jail records describe a defendant with a propensity for violence who should not get a special break. She said the school infractions at LeFlore include fighting and aggression. The jail incident involves a robbery and assault of a fellow inmate that Wright said took place on Dec. 31.

She also argued that the judge should take into account the circumstances of the crimes.

“You have nine people shot at a high school football game,” she said. “You can consider that.”

Dearman suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense and alluded to a second shooter.

“You will see it when the facts come out,” he said in court. “It is not as if Mr. Parnell came to a high school football game and started firing randomly.”

Police at the time said they were investigating the possibility of a second shooter. But they never charged anyone else. Outside the courtroom, Wright declined to comment on that aspect of the case.

Lawrence Battiste, who was police chief at the time, called the shooting a “cowardly act.”

Authorities have said that the shooting resulted when Parnell, intervened in an argument between two other people during the game.

The incident prompted the Mobile County Public School System to tighten security at its football games.

Police have said they believe there was a second shooter that evening, but no one else has been arrested.

Wright told reporters outside the courtroom that the discipline records were important because “the state wanted it out that his behavior had not been in excellent manner since the time he's been incarcerated.”

The shooting did not result in any deaths but shook the community, Wright said.

“I think it was certainly news here and frightening for people that were innocent people and bystanders that were there at the game, that go to a football game on Friday night,” she said. “You know, there was gunfire that went on and people injured, and some people were injured in a very serious way. So it’s certainly an alarming thing for our community.”