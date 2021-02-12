MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Small Business Administration employee in Mobile coached friends and relatives on how to make fraudulent applications for federal aid meant for victims of the coronavirus-ravaged economy, according to an indictment in U.S. District Court.

The conspiracy netted hundreds of thousands of dollars meant to help small businesses and non-profit organizations weather the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the indictment.

Karderrius Phelion pleaded not guilty to a host of charges Jan. 29, and five other defendants pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The charges break down like this:

Phelion: conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

Jeremiah Kelly: conspiracy and wire fraud.

Khadijah Tate: conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

Kashunte Tate: conspiracy and wire fraud.

Courtney Phelion: conspiracy and wire fraud.

Brittney Bettison: conspiracy, wire fraud.

A federal magistrate judge tentatively set an April trial date for the defendants.

Working remotely from his Mobile apartment, according to the allegations, Phelion used his inside knowledge as a loan specialist to defraud the government of out funds authorized under Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The indictment lists interactions with each of the co-defendants:

Phelion and Jeremiah Kelly: In one alleged loan, Kelly and Phelion filed fraudulent paperwork indicating that the Jeremiah Kelly Foundation was a charitable organization operating since 2018 with four employees and $432,158 in revenues during the previous 12 months. The Small Business Administration ended up sending $149,900 to Kelly’s savings account in the charity’s name.

Phelion and Khadijah Tate: In another alleged transaction, the indictment accuses Phelion of helping defendant Tate file a fraudulent loan application for Blossom Floral Boutique, a business the purportedly had eight employees and $620,000 in revenue the previous 12 months. The Small Business Administration sent transfers of $149,900 and $8,000 to a bank account that Tate recently had opened, according to the indictment.

Tate and Phelion filed fraudulent applications in the names of several other businesses, including Grace Travel Agency, Khadijah’s Prayed and Layed and Dash Floral Boutique, according to the indictment.

Phelion and Kashunte Tate and Courtney Phelion: The indictment lists another allegedly fraudulent application, for Immanuel Housing Mobile, a supposedly non-profit organization. Phelion, along co-defendants Kashunte Tate and Courtney Phelion, submitted false loans for that organization and Grace Travel Agency, receiving $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Phelion and Brittney Bettison: The indictment alleges that Phelion and Brittney Bettison submitted fraudulent applications on behalf of a company called The Bettisonm receiving $135,000, and Origins Transit and Event Modnern, receiving deposits of $5,000 and $72,400.

The indictment cites text messages that authorities allege show how Phelion guided his co-defendants through the loan application process. The document quotes a June 16 text where he wrote to Bettison, “Let me know when you ready I’ll tell you which amounts to enter.”

On July 3, Bettison wrote, “So baby we need the numbers for another $75k lol.: Pehlion replied, “Ok, get bri to start working on a new website.”

Five days later, the indictment alleges, Phelion warned Bettison: “Delete our message thread.”

Phelion and Khadijah Tate also stand accused of aggravated identity theft. The indictment accuses them of using Phelion’s dead great-grandmother’s name and Social Security number in loan application documents.