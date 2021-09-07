MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Five people accused of a scheme to harbor illegal immigrant laborers for a Chinese restaurant pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

One by one, the defendants – aided by interpreters – entered their pleas in U.S. District Court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray allowed the defendants to remain free pending trial on certain conditions, including that they do not contact witnesses.

The judge set the case for trial in November.

The charges revolve around the China Super Buffet on Airport Boulevard. Four of the defendants pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud:

Zheng Kong Zheng, who owned the property where the restaurant was located.

His wife is De Yun Wang.

Zheng’s sister, Kong Mei Zheng, who is listed as the restaurant’s president.

Zheng Guo Zheng, who owned the restaurant and was listed as its chief executive officer.

The fifth defendant, Yan Jiao Zhuo, faces only the money laundering conspiracy count. She, too, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that the restaurant operators made under-the-table payments to the unlawful worker, who lived at a pair of houses owned by Zheng Kong Zheng and King Mei Zheng, respectively.

In addition, according to the allegations, the defendants failed to disclosed this illegal activity on applications for COVID-19 relief funds under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Zheng Guo Zheng is the only defendant who spoke during Tuesday’s arraignment hearings.

“No, I didn’t do any of those illegal things,” he said, through an interpreter. “The money I have is from the government. It is legal.”

The judge cut the defendant off, explaining that it was not time to answer the charges at this state of the legal process. He said he needed only to know whether the defendant understood the charges against him.

Defense attorneys Arthur Madden, who represents Yan Zhuo, and Michael Walsh, who represents the other four, said it was too early to comment extensively.

“I just got the got the allegations,” Madden told FOX10 News outside the courthouse. “I just picked up the discovery a few minutes ago, and I’ve got to review it before I say anything. We entered a plea of not guilty.”

Walsh waived off a reporter, saying he had to catch a plane to Chicago, where he is based.

“I have no comment about it,” he said.

Separately on Tuesday, Murray granted a request by prosecutors to issue an order restricting access to evidence in the case. Sensitive financial records will be shared with the defense on conditions that they pledge not to disseminate it.

Although the case is set for trial in November, Walsh told the judge he is not sure if he will be ready by then. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Kopf said in the courtroom that there is a great dal of documentary evidence.

“It’s quite voluminous in this case,” he said.