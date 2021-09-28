MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The defense lawyer representing a man accused of killing a police officer continued Tuesday to make his case that the officer was acting outside the normal chain of command on the afternoon of the shooting.

Attorney John Beck laid out that theory during his opening statement Monday and tried to develop it Tuesday during cross-examination of one of the police officers who responded to the shooting.

Beck hopes to demonstrate that his client, Marco Antonio Perez, could not have known that the man he shot on Jan. 20, 2019, was a police officer. That is a necessary element of the federal offense, killing a witness in a federal case.

Aaron Goleman, who was a patrol officer for the Mobile Police Department at the time, testified that he and Officer Sean Tuder had been searching two days earlier for Marco Perez, who had a federal warrant for his arrest.

Goleman, now a school resource officer for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, testified that he had just made a drop-off at the jail when he heard a call for a shooting on Leroy Stevens Road that Sunday afternoon. He said he drove there and found out that a police officer had been taken to the hospital.

“Y’all thought it was an officer named Geno, didn’t you?” Beck asked.

The question prompted a prosecution objection, so Beck rephrased it: “It was not known that was Officer Tuder?”

Answered Goleman: “Not to my knowledge.”

Goleman testified that the understanding of the other officers at the Peach Place Inn seemed to be that the dead officer was a detective assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.

Goleman testified that he ran the license plate of one of the cars in the parking lot and discovered that it was Tuder’s personal vehicle, a fact he reported to a supervisor at the scene.

Also on Tuesday, the jury heard testimony from some of Perez’s friends and saw Snapchat messages in which one of those friends warning him that the police were looking for him.

Prosecutors showed pictures of Perez holding the stolen .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that was used to kill the officer.

In addition, the jury saw dozens of crime scene photos – of the gun that investigators found at the scene, of bullet fragments and unfired shell casings at the scene, among other things.

Kaylee Harris, a Baker High School student who was friends with Perez, testified that she led the defendant to think that she was arranging a ride for him that Sunday. At the direction of Tuder, she testified, she messaged Perez that her uncle was on his way to the Peach Place Inn.

Sharon Hicks, the mother of another friend, testified that Perez also had been trying to get a ride from her daughter. She told jurors she had had her daughter sent to a court-ordered juvenile program after weeks of misbehavior.

Hicks testified that she had her daughter’s phone and posed as her in a Snapchat conversation with Perez. Screen shots of that conversation shown to the jury indicates that Perez wanted her to come give him a ride and give him clothes since he had not changed his pants in three days.

Testimony continues Wednesday. Perez also faces a capital murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court in connection with the same shooting.