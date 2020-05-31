Demonstrators march, hold vigil for George Floyd in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd marched in Downtown Mobile on Sunday.
The march started at 3 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park and the group made a loop around several blocks before returning to the park. Back there, several speakers delivered comments to the crowd before much of the group made their way to Cathedral Square.
After a few moments in the park, part of the group broke away and marched east to Water Street. The group attempted to get on the ramp to I-10 until MPD officers blocked the road and prevented them from making it on the highway. Some of the marchers then sat down on the ramp.
Mobile Police Officers warned the group that gas would be used to get them off of the road. An organizer of the march then encouraged the group to leave the ramp.
Much of the group left the ramp, but a small number of people remained and MPD fired gas canisters. The group moved back and one man told officers they were determined to make it to I-10.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber arrived on the ramp and started talking with several of the protesters. He asked them to return to Mardi Gras Park to continue the dialogue. Barber then exchanged phone numbers with some of the protesters and said he wanted to hear their concerns, but he was not going to let them get on I-10.
Most of the protesters left the ramp, but there were about a dozen or so people who remained. Some of the march organizers then pleaded with the small group to join the rest of them in the park. Protesters left the ramp without further incident about an hour after they arrived.
