MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son. Investigators believe the weapon he used was a sword.

It happened Sunday night on Mausap Road off of Spice Pond Road in Mobile County.

Investigators said the son also assaulted another family member before fleeing the scene.

Deputies said they spotted the suspect and he led them on a high-speed chase that ended on Highway 159 in Saraland. That's where the man was taken into custody.

Investigators have not released the names of anyone involved.