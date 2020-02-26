MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office released the name of the woman killed in a shooting in Grand Bay on Saturday.
According to investigators, deputies were called to Viana Street around 6 p.m. on February 22.
When they arrived, they found Norma Jean "Ginny" Wilson dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies said the man who fired the gun, identified as Robert Gregory Thomas, was still at the scene and told investigators he shot Wilson in self-defense after she pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot.
The sheriff's office said Wilson was known to Thomas and had been told to stay away from his home due to her threats and erratic behavior. Thomas was not arrested.
MCSO said the evidence will be turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney's office and the case will be heard by a grand jury.
