MOBILE, Ala. -- Deputies said when they captured the person accused of stabbing a man to death in Citronelle last month, his shoes "strikingly matched" bloody shoe prints they preserved from the crime scene.
The victim, Danny Ray Riordan, was found dead in his home on Brown Blankinchip Road with 60 stab wounds to his upper torso on Wednesday, August 5.
Friends of Riordan told detectives they last had contact with him on Saturday, August 1.
Rolando Garza was arrested and charged with his murder.
During Garza's preliminary hearing, detectives said they had to force their way inside the camper and discovered a "severely decomposed body.”
According to officials, Garza's fiancé named him as the suspect. She told authorities that he admitted to stabbing the victim several times and that he changed clothes before returning home
Detectives later found a bag of clothes Garza allegedly dumped.
A search warrant of Garza’s property revealed many items from the victim, ”a truck bed full of items," such as yard tools, fishing equipment as well as a garbage bag of mail with victims name and address, officials said.
Garza remains in jail with no bond. He has holds in other states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.