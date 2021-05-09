MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An Alabama-based company will come up with the design for the Africatown Welcome Center.

The City of Mobile selected Studio 2H Design to plan for the new interpretative center that will celebrate the history of Africatown.

Studio 2H oversaw the planning for tHistoric Bethel Baptist Church and the Carver Theater/Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in Birmingham.

The design team for the Africatown Welcome Center also includes MASS Design Group, which designed the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, and StudioRotan, MBA Engineers Inc., SARCOR LLC, and HM Yonge & Associates.

The center will serve as the hub for planned historical and cultural tourism sites that will help share the story of Africatown, its founders, and the Clotilda.