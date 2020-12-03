MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – In just the last week, three teens made the news for all the wrong reasons.
Two are charged with murder and another is facing jail time for robbery. In both alleged crimes, guns were used.
“If they’re in the hands of youth they’re more than likely going to use them,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste. “They don’t know no other way.”
Chief Battiste has been battling youth crime for years. He believes young people might not know the damage they are causing by committing a crime or using a weapon.
“Unlike what they see in video games the reality of it is this, people die, people are crippled as a result of someone being irresponsible,” he said.
Over the last few years, MPD says the number of teens involved in crimes is trending down.
“They don’t understand the simple mechanics associated with pointing a firearm at somebody and not paying attention your surroundings when you’re doing it,” Battiste said.
This year five teens between 15 and 18 are charged with murder. Chief Battiste says two to three years ago that number was in the double digits. He points to the department’s efforts like their “Bridging the Gap” program which exposes teens to the impact of weapons.
“I’m very optimistic that we’ll always be moving in the right direction,” he said. “Sometimes we take multiple steps forward and sometimes we take steps backwards.”
The chief’s message to everyone young and old, stop resorting to violence.
“The best way to solve a problem is not with a gun on your side,” Battiste said. “The best way to solve a problem is try to find some common ground and have a conversation.”
The chief also puts some blame on parents who are not actively involved in their kids’ lives. He says they need to be more parent than friend.
