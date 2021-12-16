MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Joe Bonner will be well-compensated when he formally takes over as president of the University of South Alabama Jan.1.

The university named Bonner last month to replace Tony Waldrop, who retired earlier in the year.

According to a contract signed several days ago, Bonner will earn a base salary of $525,000. That is 3½ times his congressional salary when he left the U.S. House of Representatives almost a decade ago. Still, it is significantly less the nation’s top-paid college presidents, whose total compensation is north of $1 million a year.

Bonner, who left his job as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff, also will get a $10,000 “relocation stipend” to move to Mobile. He will be eligible for salary increases at the distraction of the board of trustees and also will be able to get additional increases in any fiscal year that other university employees get hikes.

Bonner’s contract includes a number of other incentives, including:

TIME OFF: Bonner will get four weeks of vacation and 12 sick days per year.

TRANSPORTATION: Bonner will get an $18,000 annual car allowance in monthly installments beginning Feb. 1. On top of that, he will get reimbursed for job-related trips of more than 30 miles.

The university also will pay for other “reasonable” travel and related expenses. That includes business class or first-class airline tickets if the travel time exceeds an hour and a half. The university also will reimburse Bonner’s wife for travel expenses for trips related to the “furtherance of the university.”

HOUSING: Bonner will be able to live rent-free at the official presidential residence on Oakland Avenue. In fact, he is required to live there. The school will pay utilities, taxes and insurance. And it also will set up a home office similar to his university office, with compatible equipment.

OTHER BENEFITS: The university also agreed to pay membership dues to professional organizations and clubs agreed upon by the board’s compensation committee.

In addition to those benefits, the contract lays out rules for the two parties to part ways. If the university terminates Bonner for cause, all payments stop immediately except for a lump sum for amounts earned to accrued up to that time.

The school also can fire Bonner without cause, but it must give him six months’ written notice. Bonner would not be required to perform any duties during those 180 days. He also would receive a severance of 12 months’ base salary or the base salary remaining on the agreement.

If Bonner would to decide to leave voluntarily, he would be required to give six months’ notice and would not be entitled to severance.