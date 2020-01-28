Prosecutors in the murder case of popular local race car driver, Michael Beasley previously said after killing Beasley, the suspect Wesley Ledbetter, who's also known as Wesley Horton, shot himself.
In court Tuesday, a detective with Mobile Police testified Ledbetter was actually shot by someone else.
During the hearing, the defense asked who had shot Ledbetter. The detective testified, he had a name, but investigators didn't have proof.
"I'm interested to see if the police will investigate that or not. According to what the testimony was from police was that they're pretty sure that some other person shot my client," said Ledbetter's attorney Chase Dearman.
FOX 10 news learned more about the timeline of what happened that night in November 2019.
According to the MPD Detective's testimony, it happened in a parking lot on Airport Boulevard around midnight. Investigators said Ledbetter was having an argument with his girlfriend outside of a bar.
That's when police say Beasley was leaving the bar and heard the commotion. Detectives said Ledbetter stepped in to stop the argument. According to police, things escalated from there. Ledbetter allegedly pulled a gun.
"It revealed that Mr. Horton who actually fired a warning shot which I believe should show that there was no intent to injure anybody just 'leave me alone'," Dearman said.
After allegedly firing a warning shot, the detective said Beasley and Ledbetter began fighting. The investigators testified, the fight ended with Ledbetter shooting Beasley in the head.
Beasley's family and friends were in court Tuesday and filled up 4 rows. Some were emotional as details of Beasley's came to light.
"It really hits home," said Roger Beasley, the victim's father.
Beasley remembered his son as a self-less, caring person who always wanted the best for others. He said his son was likely being a good Samaritan.
"He would do anything for you. He had a huge heart and didn't want to see any...he didn't like drama. He'd stay away from all of that. When something like that happened he was there for them," Beasley explained.
As they continue to try and make sense of what happened, they hope justice is served.
"We hope to see him convicted and put away for life," Beasley added.
Dearman requested Beasley's bond, which was previously set at $200,000 be reduced, due to the new details about Ledbetter not shooting himself.
Judge Spiro Cheriogotis denied the motion. He also sent the case to a grand jury.
