Semmes, Ala. -- A little after 9 P.M., on 6864 Lott Rd, an officer and subject got into an altercation that led to a shoot out.
According to the Mobile County Sheriffs Office, after receiving a 911 call from neighbors of a man behaving erratically and armed with a gun, deputies were sent to the scene.
According to reports, the officer was shot at 3 times by the subject, which led the officer to shoot back.
The suspect, Terrance Edward White, 66, did die from the shooting.
This is a developing story.
