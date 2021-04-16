MOBILE, Ala. --University of South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack announced Friday that Dewayne Betts Jr. has been suspended indefinitely after violating university and team rules.
According to MCSO jail records, Betts has been arrested and charged for receiving stolen property.
As a result, Betts will not dress for the Jaguars’ annual spring game set to be played Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Last fall, his first with the program, he was credited with 39 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and two other passes defensed.
