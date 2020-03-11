Camp Seale Harris is a summer camp in Alabama for children with diabetes. It's a chance for campers and their families to connect with others, while having fun and learning to become more independent and confident.
The Diabetes Walk raises money to help send children with Type 1 Diabetes to camp for free. And, one local woman is going above and beyond to support campers and their families.
