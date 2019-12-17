The gaming system used to help Mobile Police crack the murder mystery of USA Professor Matthew Wiser is a Nintendo Switch.
Prosecutors with Mobile County District Attorney's Office said Monday it's the key piece of evidence that led detectives directly to the suspects.
"During the course of the burglary a Nintendo Switch was taken and then later connected to a network and then tracked from there.That's how witnesses were identified and how the investigation was really able to lead with this," Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said after the suspects' bond hearing Monday.
So how does this thing sort of work? Prosecutors weren't very clear about how investigators traced the switch but it's possible that it was through a digital footprint.
"Generally you download your game and join up with your teammates, you get on your mics and your headsets or discords, that's your chat service," said Scott Rutherford, Owner of Game and Trade.
Prosecutors said more details on the investigation should come out at the two suspects, 20-year-olds Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons arraignment, which is Wednesday.
