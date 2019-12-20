UPDATE 11:38 a.m.
The following is a press release from Mobile Police
Mobile Police need the public's help to locate missing person 21-year-old Tracie Dennis. Dennis was last seen on Dec. 16, 2019 around 11:30 a.m. leaving the Cheetah Speed Laudromat located at 6920 Airport Blvd. Dennis' family believes he may be in danger.
He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weigh 180 pounds, and has tattoos on his arms.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
UPDATE: 10:33 a.m.
According to Director James Barber, 21 year old Tracie Dennis was last seen alive on Monday December 16th and was reported missing Tuesday December 17th. Barber says on Wednesday the 18th MPD criminal intelligence received information that there may have been foul play involved. Barber states that the leads and follow ups to that information let them to the investigation on Marcus Dr.
MPD executed a search warrant on the location of Marcus Dr this morning and is now being treated as a homicide investigation. According to James Barber they have recovered evidence at the location and are continuing to process the scene.
Original Story --------
Heavy police presence on Marcus Dr in Mobile this morning. Homicide Detectives, SWAT and K-9 units on scene. Police tell FOX10 this is relation to a missing person case that police received a couple days ago.
This is a developing story, we have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
