DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The Dauphin Island Sea Lab celebrated 50 years of marine education and research Friday.
The facility is Alabama's marine science institution which delivers education and outreach opportunities for all ages.
The sea lab's university programs serve Alabama's 22 four-year colleges and universities through summer college courses and graduate programs.
The research programs range from biogeochemistry and oceanography to ecosystem ecology. Most of the research focuses on the near-shore and estuarine processes of the northern Gulf of Mexico.
