MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Voters in District 6 picked Scott Jones to be their next representative on the Mobile City Council.
Jones earned 57 percent of the vote to beat Josh Woods who received 43 percent.
The seat is currently held by Bess Rich, who is retiring from the council.
