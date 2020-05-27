The owner of what Mobile County Sheriff's Office is calling an un-licensed group home for elderly veterans is behind bars.
Donny Owens, owner of One Life Management, was arrested and charged with 1 count of elderly abuse and neglect 1st and 5 counts of elderly abuse and neglect 2nd.
The disturbing discovery was made Tuesday evening when deputies said one of the 6 elderly veterans living in the home left out to get help for 2 others who had fallen.
“It’s sickening really that we would treat our elderly like this,” said Captain Paul Burch.
Detectives said what they arrived to find, was gruesome.
“We discovered upon arrival that there were 6 elderly veterans, some in worse conditions than others, inside the home. Some were unable to walk.
Investigators said those veterans said they had not seen or heard from a caregiver in several days to a week.
“They’re telling us they had no been fed. They had no access to liquids such as water. We did see that All the cabinets were padlocked, the refrigerator, the deep freezer padlocked," Capt. Burch explained.
Burch said the conditions of the home were even worse. He said it's not something anyone should have to live in, especially those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
“Safety-wise there were no form of communications, no phone in the house, none of them had cell phones, the smoke alarms were inoperable, the air conditionings weren’t functioning,” he said.
Burch said all of the residents were taken to the hospital.
Sheriff's deputies kept investigating into the morning hours. They were able to get a warrant for the owner's home. There, investigators said they found several documents and a whole lot of prescribed medicine.
Investigators will continue sifting through the documents and medications.
Captain Burch also said Owens owns 2 other group homes.
