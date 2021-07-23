MOBILE, Al. (WALA)--In just the last week, three teenagers were killed due to gun violence.

Pastor Frederick Thompson says enough is enough.

“Every day, there’s some gun violence going on somewhere in our city amongst our young people. Here at the church and in our community, we really don’t have a big problem. But we’re not going to say that there isn’t a problem that exists,” Thompson said.

Thompson is also part of the Faith in Action advocacy group. When it comes to fixing this problem, they like to take a direct approach.

There could be more than one right answer when it comes to fixing these issues. One parent who wished to remain anonymous told us it starts at home.

“I really believe that if we can reach them physically and verbally by talking to them and understanding where they’re coming from and what they’re going through, I think that would be the first step”.

And if you travel through these communities, you may notice several signs. They say don’t shoot; let’s talk. Thompson said he hopes they reach at least one person.

“You can bury someone for five-thousand dollars. But the point is, I would rather spend five-thousand dollars in advertisements to help get through to somebody’s mind. We can’t stop everybody,” Thompson said.

And investigators are looking for details in the shootings of both Jaylun Cassino and Calvin Horne Jr.

If you know anything, call police. You can remain anonymous.