MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Holiday travelers stuck on Interstate 10 Friday might not have noticed, but Alabama transportation officials say diverting big rigs the past two days reduced bottlenecks at the two tunnels underneath the Mobile River.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials said the diversion, which forced tractor-trailers to exist I-10 and cross the river at the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge, only took about 13 percent of the vehicles off of the interstate. But they said it had an outsized benefit.

“It had a huge impact on moving traffic through the tunnels, and we saw congestion reduced by around 50 percent yesterday,” said Daniel Driskell, transportation safety management operations engineer for the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the heaviest traffic times of the year along I-10. Driskell said he expected at least 100,000 vehicles to use the Wallace Tunnel on Friday.

“Today is probably going to be the highest traffic volume that we’ll see,” he said.

That’s compared to an average of 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles on a typical weekend.

Driskell monitors it all from the department’s Traffic Management Center near the Wallace Tunnel. ALDOT has 140 cameras through the Mobile area, and the TMC can display 96 at a time, responding quickly to accidents or other incidents – like an 18-wheeler that got stuck at the entrance to the Bankhead Tunnel Friday morning. Or a tractor-trailer pulling storage sheds that jack-knifed of U.S. 98 in Daphne.

Workers also can adjust traffic lights from there, based on changing traffic volumes.

Driskell said there are specific reasons why one truck has a far greater impact on traffic congestion than a passenger car.

“They don’t operate like a car, so when they get into the tunnel and the traffic slows down, and they have to slow down with the traffic – as they’re coming up that steep grade out of the tunnel, they can’t accelerate like other vehicles,” he said.

This is the first time ALDOT has diverted trucks from the Wallace Tunnel except during hurricane evacuations. On Thursday, the re-routing lasted from noon until 6 p.m. Driskell said that was the plan for Friday, as well. But he added that officials implemented it at about 11:15 a.m. Friday after watching the road clog.

“Our best guess was that traffic was gonna pick up around 12 like yesterday, and this morning we saw it, it was picked up at 8 o’clock,” he said.

ALDOT informed truckers to the change with signs on the interstate and also sent an alert to smart phones. Mobile police officers also helped enforce the rule.

Driskell said a majority of the people using the tunnel this weekend are out-of-state residents on their way to and from the beach or other vacations destinations. Travelers filling up at the Buc-ees in Baldwin County said they either experienced the tunnel bottlenecks – or were bracing for them.

“Once you hit the tunnel, it got a little crazy,” said William Childs, a Houston man who was on his way to Virginia to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend’s mother. “And then up until this point.”

Matthew McCormick said he was on his way from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Orange Beach.

“It was bad,” he said. “Usually, we come down here, (it is) about a three-hour drive. (Friday took) five hours. The tunnel was backed up.”

Ross Lehman had not yet encountered the Wallace Tunnel backup when he stopped for gas at Buc-cees. He was driving west from his home in Ocala, Florida, on his way to Jackson, Mississippi.

“I’ve experienced it before but was hoping to avoid it this time,” he said.

He added: “Got a daughter up there and we’re trying to have dinner with. So I’d like to get up there before, you know, the wee hours of the morning.”

While some questioned whether the temporary truck diversion was a sort of test run for a proposed toll bridge mandated for commercial trucks, ALDOT officials said that is not the case.

“It is not related to the Mobile River bridge project at all,” said ALDOT spokeswoman Katelyn Turner.

And Driskell said it is no long-term solution to the congestion on I-10.

“This is definitely a Band-Aid,” he said.