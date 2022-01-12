MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dodge Elementary and Collier Elementary in Mobile will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to a high number of COVID cases impacting employees.

That's according to letters sent to parents by the principals of both schools.

Students will return to school on Tuesday since Monday is an off-day for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The schools are encouraging parents, students, and staff to wear masks in public and practice social distancing on their days off.

Anyone sick or exposed to COVID is asked to get tested and take steps to isolate or quarantine.