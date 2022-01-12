MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dodge Elementary and Collier Elementary in Mobile will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to a high number of COVID cases impacting employees.
That's according to letters sent to parents by the principals of both schools.
Students will return to school on Tuesday since Monday is an off-day for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The schools are encouraging parents, students, and staff to wear masks in public and practice social distancing on their days off.
Anyone sick or exposed to COVID is asked to get tested and take steps to isolate or quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.