MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Ladd-Peebles Stadium had a venerable history, but it is largely idle now, and the facility is aging.

With the city of Mobile spending $200,000 a year, a City Council committee will take up the issue on Tuesday.

City Councilman William Carroll, who chairs the Administrative Services Committee and whose district includes the stadium, said the meeting following the City Council meeting will give new council members a chance to get up to speed on the budget. He said the stadium has a future.

“There’ve been stadiums all across the country that have repurposed themselves with lots of things,” he said. “Take for example, one of the most famous stadiums in the United States, which is the Rose Bowl. Rose Bowl really took on an initiative there where they use its perimeter as shopping area and flea market areas.”

Ladd-Peebles Stadium opened in 1948 and has seen a lot of football. It was the annual home of the Senior Bowl and then later of the bowl game now known as the Lending Tree Bowl. The University of Alabama played Vanderbilt University in the very first game, and the Crimson Tide, Auburn and the University of Southern Mississippi played from time to time through the mid-1970s.

In addition, Mobile high schools kept the stadium rocking on Friday nights in fall. And Donald Trump famously held one of his first big rallies in 2015 en route to the presidency.

But the stadium has fallen on hard times. The Senior Bowl moved in January to the new Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama, and the Lending Tree Bowl announced it will do the same. After the second mass shooting since 2019, the Mobile County school system severed ties with Ladd last month.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson also said he sees a future, even if the details are murky now. He told FOX10 News it may involve turning it into a more modest facility if the school system changes its mind.

“Part of the structure’s OK,” he said. “But part of it’s got to be really looked at because you continue to spend a lot of money just replacing rusted-out steel and those dollars could be better spent on maybe a somewhat smaller footprint of a stadium. And so that to me, that is the pathway forward.”

Carroll said he hopes the future “holds a bright spot” for the stadium.

“I think Ladd Stadium has an opportunity to do a whole lot of things that are innovative and new to the community to add new purposes, new direction, and remain a vital part of the community,” he said.

The stadium’s slide is a blow to the neighborhood, where people used to make extra cash charging fans to park on their property during big games.

“We’ll miss that, for sure,” said Jalen Thomas, who mowing his law across from the stadium on Friday.

Thomas played at the stadium when he attended Murphy High School.

“That was a couple years back, but everything wasn’t as bad as it is now,” he said. “Can’t change that, though.”

George Owens, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years, note that there have been some concerts at the stadium recently, as well as the Gulf Coast Challenge matchup of historically black college and university football teams.

“That was, like, a big event over there, but it’s gonna take more than that to sustain, you know, the stadium,” he said.

Owens said it was disappointing, particularly considering that the city recently spent $750,000 refurbishing the stadium.

“It’s a sad, sad situation all around,” he said. “Especially after they just made some recent renovations. They just put the field houses up. It’s almost as if it was a moot point to do so.”