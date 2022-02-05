MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A domestic dispute ended with a man being stabbed multiple times.

According to Mobile police, officers were called at approximately 1:23 p.m., the 300 block of Ann Street about 1:23 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from stab wounds to the hand and leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries.

So far, no one is in custody in relation to the incident.