MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A domestic dispute ended with a man being stabbed multiple times.
According to Mobile police, officers were called at approximately 1:23 p.m., the 300 block of Ann Street about 1:23 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from stab wounds to the hand and leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries.
So far, no one is in custody in relation to the incident.
