After a violent, and grisly attack against a Mobile woman recently, the incident draws attention around the topic of domestic violence.

Beginning Friday, October kicks off national domestic violence awareness month.

The Penelope House is the local domestic violence shelter in Mobile.

The Executive Director Tonie Ann Torrans says this is an issue all year round and not just in October, but any education or awareness could help save a life.

Unfortunately almost four million women are victims of domestic violence each year.

It's an issue that is only reported every one out of four cases.

Torrans says it could end deadly.

"Domestic violence is a lot about power and control. If someone has pulled a gun on you or strangled you, you're at high risk for being a homicide next," Torrans explains.

Torrans says too often they see cases where women tried to leave the relationship but simply couldn't.

Mobile Police say that was the terrifying outcome for one Mobile woman who broke up with her boyfriend this month.

Investigators say he returned back to her home and slashed her neck.

The woman did survive the attack but the suspect Charles Mack is still on the run.

Torrans says domestic violence victims need to think before they act.

"When someone is leaving that relationship you're saying I'm taking my life back in my own hands and I'm leaving," Torrans says. "And that's when conflict really explodes. Think of a way to leave safely."

The slogan for Penelope House is "Peace on Earth Begins at Home."

Anyone traveling downtown in October will see that mission with a display of peace signs throughout Government Plaza and then the last two weeks of the month at the Mobile Airport.