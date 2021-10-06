MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month and the City of Mobile took it a step further on Wednesday.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson declared it Down Syndrome Awareness Day in the city. He presented the proclamation to Laura Hughes and her family during the city council meeting.

Other members of Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society were on hand to celebrate the exciting moment with Laura.

One parent said it was a huge step in the right direction for the Down Syndrome community in Mobile.

"Our main goal is to work towards inclusion here in Mobile and it just gives us a lot of hope and we're very grateful to be included by the mayor and city council and them to recognize our children," said Melissa Lerch.

The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society will be hosting its annual Buddy Walk at Battleship Park on Saturday, October 16 to help raise funds for the organization.