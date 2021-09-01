MOBILE Ala (WALA) - Labor Day weekend normally brings extra crowds to the area and most restaurants in downtown Mobile have rebounded from the staffing problems they had due to the pandemic.

Restaurant owners we talked to said they faced challenges with being short-staffed through the spring and early summer. However, most restaurants in downtown have been able to rebound. Restaurant owners and managers said they were able to get their staffs where they needed to be over the last month or two. Just in time for mid-summer which is normally one of the busiest times of the year. The owner of Rooster’s Latin American restaurant says he’s thankful things started to turn around.

“In the spring time it was so busy and we were under staffed, said Frankie Little. "I felt like we were chasing our tails every day just trying to keep up. I feel fortunate we were able to get a great staff.”

Restaurant owners say they’ve experienced a busier than average week. Not only is Labor Day weekend right around the corner but of course there are still a lot of people in town from Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida. Businesses downtown say they’ll be ready for any extra crowds this weekend.