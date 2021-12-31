MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are hours away from welcoming in the new year and Downtown Mobile is prepared for party-goers and families to ring in 2022.

Many bars and restaurants in downtown said they are more than ready for the crowds and celebrations.

"We're open right now, we're ready".

Matthew Golden, owner of Loda Bier Garten said they've been preparing all week for New Year's celebrations.

"We've got a ton of people in the back doing a lot of prep, we got huge trucks all week long, the basement that you're standing on top of has about 200 kegs in it, we probably have thousands of wings up in the back," said Golden.

The day is extra special for Loda Bier Garten, Golden said today marks the bar's anniversary.

"We opened 9 years ago today on New Year's Eve, so it's a Happy Anniversary to us, and what better way to celebrate than with Trombone Shorty," said Golden.

The bar isn't the only business eager and ready for the crowds, so is Squid Ink.

"We're really excited, we're right here on main Dauphin Street, where everything is going to be happening," said Amber Crigler, General Manager of Squid Ink.

The MoonPie drop is right around the corner from the restaurant.

Squid Ink is well prepared for party goers to stop by. Crigler said they even have a special New year's Eve menu.

"We're prepped up, ready to go to serve everyone, have a lot of fun tonight, we will be open till 10 p.m. so we want everyone to come out and have a good time," said Crigler.