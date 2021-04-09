Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- Downtown Mobile was alive Friday night. With a brass band playing -- the Port City's pulse was racing with the many sights and sounds of LoDa Art Walk attracting a nice crowd.

Something we saw less of -- face masks -- as Alabama's mask mandate expired just hours before at 5 p.m. after being in effect nearly 10 months.

"I think it's great and we are getting back to normal. So if we can get to the point where we don't need the masks all the time -- then you won't have to think about it," said one man.

"I personally feel we have to be socially responsible for each other and ourselves. So although the mandate has expired -- I'm still going to do my part and wear my mask -- although I'm also fully vaccinated, but there's others that may not be," said Joshua Lockwood.

And even though the vaccine continues to roll out -- Alabama recently expanding eligibility to everyone 16 and older -- Lockwood is not alone as others will also contnue masking up.

"I'm someone who has a heart condition... So I'm particularly susceptible. I have also unfortunately lost two very close people to the virus -- one being in her 20s and another being my grandfather. So you can say I'm very sensitive," said Sydney Cramer.

"I'm still going to have mine on, especially when there are a lot of people around like this... My dad has cancer. He's old. So I just want to be super careful," said one woman.

Others are hopeful we're moving in the right direction and encourage social responsibility.

"You can not alt do God. You can't step over God... This is God's doing," said one woman. "Hopefully, everyone will do what they have to do to get us back to something normal."

Even though it's not mandated -- Governor Kay Ivey and state health officials are strongly encouaring people to wear masks in public -- part of the new updated "Safer Apart" order.

Meanwhile, as some businesses are making face coverings optional moving forward -- there are a lot that are still requiring people to mask up for service.