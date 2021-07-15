DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Downtown Mobile development continues to boom.

Two years ago, there were about 375 apartment units, today it has doubled.

There is estimated to be between 750 and 1,000 units with even more planned.

“It’s an entirely different place then it was 15 years ago, it’s an entirely different place then it was 5 years ago,” said John Peebles, Managing Partner at Temple Lodge.

Peebles and his development group created Temple Lodge on St. Francis Street.

They restored an aging building, turning it into apartments. They also built some townhomes across the street.

“Everybody that has a unit that’s available is pretty much leased,” he said.

That news is prompting developers like Robert Isakson, Chairman of Lafayette Land Company, to start building. By 2023, he expects to turn this rendering into 38 new units ready for lease on St. Louis Street.

“Downtown is the safest, fastest growing area,” he said. “It is the heart of Mobile and we think it’s the future of Mobile.”

As more people look to live downtown, some might be in for sticker shock.

Rent prices are soaring and it is expected to get higher.

“As the demand continues to grow the market rents will get higher and higher which will make more financial sense to more developers,” Isakson said.

The new Greer’s Grocery Store that is under construction on St. Louis Street is expected to drive more development.

“The traditional adage is that the retail follows the rooftops and we’re starting to see that come to fruition now that these new units have been placed in service, now that the pipeline is starting to develop as it is you’re seeing the Greer’s St. Louis Street Market come to fruition,” said Fred Rendfrey.

The Gateway Apartments just opened and they are quickly getting leases signed.

In the last 10 years, apartment development downtown has surged.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance says it has quadrupled in a decade.

Peebles says it is not just young people looking to move here.

“There are a lot of kids moving downtown because they get the idea of urban lifestyle, walkability, etc.,” he said. “But it is astonishing to me how many people in my generation.”

250 more units are already in the pipeline.