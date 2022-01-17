MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- For the 32nd time, People United to Advance the Dream held their annual march and stop the violence rally to remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together for the same moral integrity and standard that Dr. King stood for,” said Reverend David Edwards.

Dozens of people met at the Dearborn YMCA and marched nearly two miles down Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lyons park. All while singing, chanting, and reflecting on Dr. King’s legacy.

“His legacy to me means I am important, my black is beautiful,” said Shanta Webb.

“He has led the way and made the path for us to keep striving for excellence,” said William Burks.

A topic on everyone’s mind was stopping the violence that we’ve seen throughout Mobile recently.

“We need to be safer in our communities. We need to join together, be united so we can advance our own communities,” added Webb.

“That’s a personal commitment that each individual has to make and until you get to that place you’ll continue to be content with it,” said Edwards.

As people left Lyons park they agreed it’ll take all of us to make the community safer and to advance the dream

“The time is right to do what is right to always do what is right,” said Burks.