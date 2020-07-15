Dozens of guns seized from home in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Citronelle Police Officers were joined by federal agents and other local agencies in an early morning raid Wednesday that recovered 45 guns from a home.
According to CPD, the guns are now being checked to see if they are stolen. Chief Tyler Norris said a man was arrested at the scene, but his name has not been released.
The department was joined by US Marshals, ATF, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office K9, Satsuma PD K9, and the Jackson Police Detective Division.
