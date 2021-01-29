MOBILE, Ala. --Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II , Health Officer for Mobile County, has provided a comment in regards to the new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as announced by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
His statement reads as follows:
"Today, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) was providing COVID-19 vaccine at the Cruise Terminal when the Alabama Department of Public Health issued a news release authorizing expanded access to COVID-19 vaccine.
MCHD had a limited amount of vaccine available and was able to vaccinate newly eligible persons who presented.
MCHD has COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled next week at our locations around Mobile County, and the new criteria will apply.
Call 251-410-MCHD (6243) for information or go to www.MCHDcares.com."
