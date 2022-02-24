MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After more than 30 years of service, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold will soon retire.
He has held the job since 1990 and is the longest-serving health officer in Alabama's history.
The Mobile County Health Department selected Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels to be the next officer. Dr. Michaels most recently served as assistant medical director at Occupational Health Center and is the former Occupational Medicine Director at Providence Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.