MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After more than 30 years of service, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold will soon retire.

He has held the job since 1990 and is the longest-serving health officer in Alabama's history.

The Mobile County Health Department selected Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels to be the next officer. Dr. Michaels most recently served as assistant medical director at Occupational Health Center and is the former Occupational Medicine Director at Providence Hospital.