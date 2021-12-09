MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For the past 20 years, the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute has been discovering, developing and delivering innovative solutions to improve cancer outcomes.

"I just feel good about what goes on here and the incredible research that occurs every day. You all are special," said Margaret Sullivan, vice president of development and alumni relations for the University of South Alabama.

Every year since 2009, they recognize an employee whose contribution outshines all the rest. This year's recipient of the Mayer Mitchell Award for Excellence in Cancer Research is Dr. Jennifer Scalici.

A gynecologic oncologist, Scalici has been with the Mitchell Institute for nine years, not only treating patients, but conducting research and educating. She also serves as the chief of Gynecologic Oncology Service; professor of Interdisciplinary Clinical Oncology.

Presenting the award was USA Trustee Arlene Mitchell, who created the award in memory of her late husband, businessman Mayer Mitchell.

"And I'm so pleased to present this to you. I know no one deserves it more," said Mitchell.

"This to me is more a recognition of the team and collaborative approach that we have here. I am only able to do all of these things because I stand on the shoulders of folks that support me and teach me. And I learn from all of you and I am just honored that you would select me for this. Thank you," said Scalici.

Humbled, Scalici says she's grateful to do get to do what she loves.

"And it's an incredible opportunity to be able to do both -- have my cake and eat it, too, as far as taking care of patients and being part of their lives and also by trying to make it better and doing the science and improving the way we treat patients," explained Scalici.

And her biggest fans -- her family -- were on hand to watch her receive her honors.

Lee: "Your kids think this is pretty cool?

Scalici: They think this is pretty cool. They like the idea of scientists and really discovery.

Lee: So you earned some cool points today?

Scalici: Yeah, they think it's pretty cool... (laughs).

Scalici just received a grant from the Department of Defense to expand upon her research into ovarian cancer.