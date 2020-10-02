MOBILE, Ala. – A small section of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, east of N. Broad Street, will be closed Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, to install drainage upgrades.
The following streets will be utilized for the detour:
• Lawrence Street
• Congress Street
All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Drivers are reminded to obey the 25 mph speed limit and use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone.
Motorists should also watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
