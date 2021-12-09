MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For the past 20 years -- the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute has been discovering, developing, and delivering innovative solutions to improve cancer outcomes.

"I just feel good about what goes on here and the incredible reasearch that occurs every day. You all are special," said Margaret Sullivan, Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations for the University of South Alabama.

Since 2009 -- they recognize an employee every year whose contribution outshines all the rest. This year's recipient of the "Mayer Mitchell Award for Excellence in Cancer Research" is Dr. Jennifer Scalici. A Gynecologic Oncologist -- she's been with the Mitchell Institute for 9 years -- not only treating patients, but conducting research, and educating. She also serves as the Chief of Gynecologic Oncology Service; Professor of Interdisciplinary Clinical Oncology.

Presenting the award -- is USA Trustee Arlene Mitchell -- who created the award in memory of her late husband businessman Mayer Mitchell.

"And I'm so pleased to present this to you. I know no one deserves it more," said Mitchell.

"This to me is more a recogintion of the team and collaborative approach that we have here... I am only able to do all of these things because I stand on the shoulders of folks tha support me and teach me. And I learn from all of you -- and I am just honored that you would select me for this. Thank you," said Dr. Scalici.

Humbled, Dr. Scalici says she's grateful to do get to do what she loves.

"And it's an incredible opportunity to be able to do both... Have my cake and eat it too. As far as taking care of patients and being part of their lives and also by trying to make it better and doing the science and improving the way we treat patients," explained Dr. Scalici.

And her biggest fans -- her family -- on hand to watch her receive her honors.

Lee: "Your kids think this is pretty cool? -- Dr. Scalici: They think this is pretty cool. They like the idea of scientists and really discovery. Lee: So you earned some cool points today? -- Dr. Scalici: Yeah -- they think it's pretty cool... (laughs)."

Dr. Scalici -- just received a grant from the Department of Defense to expand upon her research into ovarian cancer.