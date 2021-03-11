MOBILE, Ala. --For the sixth year, Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR) organizers announce the date and plans for the MudBottom Revival Music Festival – a fun afternoon created to raise awareness and funds.

Music enthusiasts and river stewards annually can look forward to this family event on the river to enjoy great musical entertainment.

The 6th Annual MudBottom Revival Music Festival is set for Sunday, April 25 at Bender Point, 3619 Riviere Du Chien Road, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

This year’s lineup features the Nashville recording artist, Will Kimbrough, along with the talented Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds.

In deference to safe-spacing due to COVID-19, the site will be set up for viewing the bands primarily by boat/kayak.

Due to Covid restrictions, ONLY sponsors will be allowed to park and remain on the property during the performance. Gates open at 12:30 pm for sponsors.

Tickets will be sold exclusively to boat and kayak participants and will be available for purchase on Eventbrite soon.

Sponsorships are available now for this spring fundraising event. The deadline for sponsorship information to be included on promotional material is April 1, 2021.

For more information on sponsorship benefits and levels, ranging from $250 to $2500, visit https://dogriver.org/join-donate/.