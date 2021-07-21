MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the FOX 10 Playground Project aims to transform Walsh Park (1401 Windsor Avenue) -- we decided it was time to consult the experts. The very kids who will be playing on the playground -- are showing us their "must haves."

The FOX 10 "Dream Day" is giving us a blueprint for the build.

"It's pretty neat -- letting kids use their imagination to help the community," said William Knox.

"I would have never expected to actually design my own playground. I think it's actually pretty cool," said Neeley Hebert.

With slides, swings, tunnels, and more -- the kids will tell you a lot of the design process is trial and error.

"We move the slide and the other thing across there and the bridge to that and then we could have lots of things right here," said one girl.

Monteen Lucky lives in the neighborhood and says this really is a dream come true.

"Oh man... I've been trying to get this playground her for over 20 years," said Lucky. "I would bring my kids here years ago and there was nothing here except some rusty monkey bars. I'm a grandmother and I'm a great-grand but I have not forgotten the dream of trying to get some playground equipment here. And it is such a blessing to see you all out here this morning. Thank you all so very much!"

The dream being made a reality by FOX 10, the City of Mobile, and a team of sponsors.

"This is a great opportunity for people to see how government, the private sector, and the public sector can get together and make things work for the best for the community," said CJ Small, Mobile City Council District 3.

The FOX 10 Playground Project is expected to be complete in the next couple of months. The project is a partnership with United Way of Southwest Alabama, Miracle Recreation Equipment, Hasley Recreation, and Make an Impact. It's also being made possible by sponsors EcoSouth Services, Shoe Station, and Palmer's Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai.