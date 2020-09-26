MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police Department, a subject opened fire while in the car at a residence on Carstens Street in Mobile.
According to MPD, the homeowner returned fire and hit one suspect in the car.
The suspect is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
