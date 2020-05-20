MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drive-in movies are coming to Hank Aaron Stadium Memorial Day weekend.
Organizers, Drive-In Dudes, say they are whipping out inflatable screens to turn the parking lots into the perfect place to catch a movie.
The line-up kicks off with some family friendly entertainment and only one ticket per vehicle is required.
See line up below:
"Shrek" 7:50 p.m., Thursday, May 21.
“Frozen II,” 7:50 p.m. Friday, May 22.
Back to the Future," 8:20 p.m. Friday, May 22.
“Jurassic Park,” 10:35 p.m. Friday, May 22.
“Friday,” 10:55 p.m. Friday, May 22.
“Black Panther,” 7:50 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
“Twister,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
“The Big Lebowski,” 10:35 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
“The Lost Boys,” 10:55 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
“Monsters Inc.,” 7:50 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
“The Sandlot,” 8:20 p.m. May 24.
Full information and updates can be found at thepopupmovietour.com/
