Virus Outbreak-Alabama-Young People

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021 file photo, workers from USA Health test a person for COVID-19 during a drive-up clinic in Mobile, Ala. Health officials say they are seeing a spike in cases among young adults and children as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through unvaccinated populations. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

 Jay Reeves

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Coast Diagnostics said it will run a drive-thru COVID testing site in Mobile this week.

It will be at Elite Urgent Care at 4682 Airport Boulevard from 10 am and 4 pm daily.

The PCR testing is currently scheduled to be open from January 3 to January 7.

Drive-thru COVID testing available in Mobile this week

