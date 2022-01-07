MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Coast Diagnostics will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing this weekend into next week in Mobile.
PCR testing was available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, and will also be available from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 9 at Coast Diagnostics located at 4674 Airport Blvd.
Coast Diagnostics will also be conducting drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Elite Urgent Care, 4682 Airport Blvd.
Test results will be emailed within 24-48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.