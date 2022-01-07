MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Coast Diagnostics will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing this weekend into next week in Mobile.

PCR testing was available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, and will also be available from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 9 at Coast Diagnostics located at 4674 Airport Blvd.

Coast Diagnostics will also be conducting drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Elite Urgent Care, 4682 Airport Blvd.

Test results will be emailed within 24-48 hours.