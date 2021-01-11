MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Hank Aaron Stadium will be transformed into a prehistoric adventure with 80 life-sized dinosaur exhibits.
The Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru will give visitors a chance to have a Covid-safe outing from the comfort of their own vehicles.
It runs on Thursdays through Saturdays from January 29 to February 7. Prices start at $49 per vehicle, and all tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis.
Head to dinosauradventure.com/mobile for more details about purchasing tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.