PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Prichard City Council bring another AGAPE Drive Up Food Give-a-Way today (Thursday, March 26) in Prichard.
Registration is at 2:30 p.m. at Highpoint Park, at 4331 Highpoint Blvd. The food will be given out at 3 p.m. at Indian Spring School, at 4550 Highpoint Blvd.
