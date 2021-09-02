MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A gas station clerk was injured Wednesday night after a woman drove her car into the building.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Shell on Airport Boulevard near I-65.

According to Joshua Fowler, a witness at the scene, the driver of a green Honda was speeding in the parking lot and ran right into the door of the store. He said the clerk was thrown back and hit her head when the car crashed into the building.

The clerk was alert as she was taken to the hospital, according to witnesses.

Fowler said the driver -- later identified by police as 51-year-old Vanessa Weaver -- tried to flee the scene after hitting the building but was stopped by a bystander.

Weaver was arrested and is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief. Police say she intentionally drove her vehicle into the business, striking the victim inside.

"She did try to drive off, but someone snatched her door open and said 'no, you ain't leaving,'" Fowler said.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. They say Weaver was evaluated by medical personnel and transported to Metro Jail.